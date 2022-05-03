Your Photos
Senate passes significant legislation

Strong to severe storms are likely this weekend starting Friday morning.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday. the Minnesota Senate passed a bill meant to increase election transparency, support Minnesota veterans, and invest in state infrastructure.

The bill would require specific security markings to identify genuine absentee ballots, add more security to drop boxes and make sure ballots are dropped off by the voter themselves. The bill would also help the Secretary of State in hiring more staff for voter registration.

The transportation components of the bill provide more than 5.7 billion in transportation funding with over 4.3 billion focusing solely on roads and bridges over the next five years.

If signed into law, the bill would also fund the completion of three new veterans homes in the state.

