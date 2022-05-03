Your Photos
Spring has arrived... 60s & 70s are in the forecast

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Milder, more springlike weather is in the forecast for the upcoming week. Highs will climb into the low 60s tomorrow and continue to climb into the upper 60s by the weekend. There’s a very good chance that we will be enjoying temps in the 70s by early next week. In addition to the milder temperatures, the wind will be relatively low key throughout the week.

There’s a system to our south that is responsible for the clouds overhead today. That system will slowly move off to the east and, as it does, clouds will slowly move out. The rest of today will bring gradual clearing with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with highs reaching the low 60s. Once again, a system to our south will bring a chance of showers on Thursday into Friday. Rainfall amounts will be light with rain chances increasing the further south you go. Highs will reach the low 60s on both Thursday and Friday .

Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs close to 70 degrees. We will transition to a more active pattern early next week; however, highs will stay above average - in the upper 60s to 70s - through much of next week.

