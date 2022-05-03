Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Warmer temperatures finally on the way

Cloudy skies come to an end this afternoon as sunshine moves in.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Average to slightly above average temperatures are finally on the way despite some shower chances mixed in this week and into next week.

Temperatures have been below average for much of this spring season with winter never seeming to end. Thankfully, a change in the weather pattern will bring in average to slightly above average temperatures by next week. This weather change will also bring in more showers and thunderstorms to the area from the end of this week into next week.

Temperatures this week will remain below average with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the upper-60s. We will also see some sunshine mixed with cloudy skies ahead of the return of showers.

Showers are looking to move back into the area late Thursday evening into the overnight hours, becoming scattered throughout Friday afternoon. Showers will not be consistent as they will be more on and off throughout Thursday night and Friday.

Heading into Mother’s Day Weekend, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s by the start of next week with more shower and thunderstorm chances mainly on Sunday. There is a chance for a few isolated showers possible on Saturday afternoon despite sunshine in the forecast.

Next week will start off on the warm side with highs in the low to mid-70s. A few more isolated to scattered showers are possible next week with slight chances on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will taper off near average with highs in the low 70s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Warmer weather ahead!
KEYC Weather
KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update
Today's dog walking forecast gives the green paw throughout the day as we are looking at no...
Cool temperatures to welcome May before warm up
Sunday weather
Cloudy and cool start to the week