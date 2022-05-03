Warmer temperatures finally on the way

Average to slightly above average temperatures are finally on the way despite some shower chances mixed in this week and into next week.

Temperatures have been below average for much of this spring season with winter never seeming to end. Thankfully, a change in the weather pattern will bring in average to slightly above average temperatures by next week. This weather change will also bring in more showers and thunderstorms to the area from the end of this week into next week.

Temperatures this week will remain below average with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the upper-60s. We will also see some sunshine mixed with cloudy skies ahead of the return of showers.

Showers are looking to move back into the area late Thursday evening into the overnight hours, becoming scattered throughout Friday afternoon. Showers will not be consistent as they will be more on and off throughout Thursday night and Friday.

Heading into Mother’s Day Weekend, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s by the start of next week with more shower and thunderstorm chances mainly on Sunday. There is a chance for a few isolated showers possible on Saturday afternoon despite sunshine in the forecast.

Next week will start off on the warm side with highs in the low to mid-70s. A few more isolated to scattered showers are possible next week with slight chances on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will taper off near average with highs in the low 70s by the middle of next week.

