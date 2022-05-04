Allina Health clarifies technical error

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina Health clarifies a technical error that led residents to believe its Maternity Care center in New Ulm was closing.

KEYC received emails asking for more information about the status of the New Ulm birth center.

On its website, Allina Health stated that, as of May 11, all inpatient labor and delivery services would be provided at a different maternity center.

They’ve since explained that the website referred to another center, not New Ulm’s.

It has since been updated.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.