Allina Health clarifies technical error

They've explained that the website referred to another center, not New Ulm's.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina Health clarifies a technical error that led residents to believe its Maternity Care center in New Ulm was closing.

KEYC received emails asking for more information about the status of the New Ulm birth center.

On its website, Allina Health stated that, as of May 11, all inpatient labor and delivery services would be provided at a different maternity center.

They’ve since explained that the website referred to another center, not New Ulm’s.

It has since been updated.

