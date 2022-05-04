Authorities: Missing Mankato woman spotted at Eagle Lake gas station

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The search continues for a missing Mankato woman.

30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen by her family around 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25, in Mankato.

New images released by Mankato Public Safety show Chuol at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm that same night.

In the photos, she is wearing a pink/purple hat, which is an addition to the clothing her family last saw her in: a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots.

She is also carrying an over-the-shoulder bag that appears to be white or tan.

Authorities believe Chuol used a rideshare app to get to the gas station and left on foot.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation yesterday.

Law enforcement began searching the area surrounding Casey’s using a drone and by foot.

Search efforts continued Tuesday at the lake across Highway 14 with assistance from the Minnesota DNR and State Patrol Helicopter.

“Our concern at this point would be that something unfortunate maybe did happen, and she may be found out in this area,” Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta said. “We obviously want to remain positive, and hope that there’s a reasonable explanation, and that she turns up fine and well, and it can be a happy ending, but we want to make sure that we are checking everything while we work on those other investigative leads as well.”

Chuol is a black woman, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8744.

