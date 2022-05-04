Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities responded to a plane crash at the Mankato Regional Airport Tuesday evening.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, was attempting to land the plane shortly before 8 p.m.

The scene was cleared after approximately one hour.

The pilot of the plane was reportedly injured, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the crash is being assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

