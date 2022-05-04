Your Photos
Biden announces Sept conference on hunger, nutrition, health

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will hold a conference on hunger, nutrition and health in September to notch progress on the Biden administration’s goals of ending hunger, improving nutrition and physical activity and reducing diet-related diseases.

The gathering will be the first of its kind by the White House since 1969. The White House described that gathering as a “pivotal event” that influenced the U.S. food policy agenda for the next 50 years and said President Joe Biden “sets out to do the same with this year’s conference.”

The Biden administration has set a goal of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity in the U.S. by 2030 so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases.

Anti-hunger and nutrition advocates, food companies, health care representatives, government officials and others will help the administration develop a national plan outlining how to achieve those goals, the White House said.

“Hunger, diet-related disease, and the disparities surrounding them impact millions of Americans, and the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the urgency of addressing these issues,” said Susan Rice, the president’s adviser for domestic policy. “No one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

