Blue Earth Police report increase in damage to vehicles

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth Police Department is investigating recent reports of damage to vehicles.

The Blue Earth Police and Fire departments were dispatched Sunday to St. Luke’s Lutheran Care for a report of a large amount of gasoline that was spilled on the pavement in the parking lot.

Upon further inspection, authorities discovered the leak was coming from a 2011 Chevy Silverado that belonged to a St. Luke’s employee. Authorities added that it appeared the truck’s fuel tank was damaged by someone drilling into it. Approximately 20 gallons of fuel leaked onto the parking lot pavement.

In the days since the original incident, the Blue Earth Police Department has received two more calls of similar incidents where fuel tanks have been drilled during the night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Earth Police Department at (507) 526-5959.

