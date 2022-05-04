By golly, I think spring has finally arrived!

The big weather story continues to be warmer temperatures and a lack of wind. Highs will remain in the low 60s through Friday, climb into the mid to upper 60s for the weekend, and then soar into the 70s by early next week. We are tracking a system to our south that will bring clouds and scattered showers to far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Thursday into Friday. We’re also anticipating a more active weather pattern that will bring showers and possibly a few strong thunderstorms early next week.

The rest of today will be spectacular! Partly to mostly cloudy with virtually no wind and highs in the low 60s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps dropping into the mid 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start with a little sunshine, but clouds will increase during the day courtesy of the system located to our south. A few sprinkles are possible in Mankato during the afternoon, with scattered showers possible along and south of I-90. Scattered showers will continue to be a possibility Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall amounts will be limited to just a few hundredths of an inch north of I-90, with heavier amounts of one to two-tenths of an inch possible across northern Iowa. Rain amounts will be heavier further south.

Friday will start with clouds and scattered showers, but the sun should make an appearance by mid-afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 60s on Friday. Saturday is looking fantastic! Partly cloudy with a light breeze and high temps in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Highs will be slightly cooler - in the low to mid 60s - on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be much warmer, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. We are keeping an eye on the potential for a couple of strong to severe storms late Monday into Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 70s both days. As of right now, our longer range models are suggesting that above average temperatures will continue through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.