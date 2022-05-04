City of Mankato and North Star Aviation’s emergency plan in full effect on Tuesday night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Aviation Administration was at the Mankato Regional Airport since Wednesday morning and into the afternoon reviewing the plane to make a judgment call on brining in the National Transportation Safety Board

The City of Mankato has an emergency plan in place for situations like this, and it was in full effect on Tuesday night.

“Obviously, the number one thing is contacting our strategic partners whether that be public safety, fire and police, Blue Earth County, FAA, NTSB, state duty officer and all those other entities. That need to have knowledge or participate in this incident, all the way up until aircraft recovery,” City of Mankato’s director of public works Jeff Johnson said.

Chief Flight Instructor at North Star Aviation Chris Plaske says, that they prepare Minnesota State University, Mankato students in the aviation program and other pilots for anything that will happen in the field.

“Working our glides to end up positioning ourselves to end up in fields if we needed too. Engine failure situations, loss of power, loss of power situations even if it is just partial power. How to troubleshoot, think through, the really big things are how to stay calm and work through logically.”

Plasek says that even though those situations are rare, you can never be too safe with checking all of the bases.

“There is always a risk right, there is a risk of this stuff happening. We still want to plan ahead, we still want our students have an idea already or how they might react in a situation that is intense right or stressful.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.