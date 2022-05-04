DNR conducts muskie study at French Lake

RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR did its spring Mukie assessment of French Lake this week.

The assessment happens twice every five years, with this year being the first in a two-year survey.

The DNR partnered with a local fishery to net muskie from the lake, tag untagged muskie and scan the tags on tagged fish to find data on growth and reproduction rates.

The agency plans to use the data to inform the stocking of muskie in the lake, which the DNR hopes will bring anglers to the area.

”We’re just making an opportunity for the muskie anglers to have something local that they can come to, hopefully, catch a fish, without having to drive, you know, up to Vermillion, or Mille Lacs or even to the metro it’s just, there’s a lot of muskie anglers in the area, and it’s nice, you know, to have lakes spread out,” said Brandon Eder of the Waterville Area Fisheries Office.

