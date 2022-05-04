EPA recommends against reissuing permit for PolyMet mine
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Federal regulators are recommending that the Army Corps of Engineers decline to reissue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.
The Environmental Protection Agency says the project could raise levels of mercury and other pollutants downstream from the site in northeastern Minnesota.
It’s just a recommendation, but Minnesota Public Radio reports it could deal a severe blow to the $1 billion mine if the Army Corps accepts the advice.
The EPA announced its position at the start of a three-day hearing in Carlton.
PolyMet says it’s confident the Corps will affirm the permit after it considers all the evidence.
