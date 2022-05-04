FAA arrives to begin Mankato plane crash investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is in Mankato following a plane crash involving a 78-year old pilot attempting to land his aircraft Tuesday evening.

The pilot was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries following the crash around 8:00 Tuesday night.

The city of Mankato says the plane was a 1997 Vans 6-A, based out of the Mankato Regional Airport and is not associated with the Minnesota State University, Mankato aviation program, which is based at the Mankato Regional Airport.

