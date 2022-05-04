Your Photos
Fall Music Event Coming to Mankato

By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new fall music event is coming to Mankato on September 17th.

Bend of the River will feature CMA New Artist of the year, Jimmie Allen, along with Priscilla Block, Jason Nix and a local favorite, IV Play.

The one day festival will include a cornhole tournament, activities for all ages, and a variety of festival-style concessions.

The goal is to donate over $75,000 to athletic and activities programs at MSU and several local high schools, as well as volunteer organizations supporting the event, including the Greater Mankato Rotary Club.

The event will take place at the practice fields west of Blakeslee Stadium at MSU.

”We wanted to bring something to Mankato to showcase the campus. Bring the college and the community together and raise money for these young athletes and do something good for the community,” said Robyn James, one of the organizers of Bend of The River Festival.

All tickets for the Bend of River fall festival go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10 am.

For more information about the event, visit Bend of River fall festival.

