Historic Faribault building at risk of demolition

Rice County is looking for bidders to take care of a historic building in Faribault.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Located on Central Avenue in Faribault, a historic building’s future is in doubt.

Built in 1856, the building has existed longer than Minnesota has been a state.

The complete history of the building is unknown, but it was most recently used as a residence and had previously housed a business.

The house has been in tax foreclosure for several years, and the county is now tasked with finding something to do with the abandoned property.

“The county wants to, they need to figure out a way to deal with this. They can’t leave it vacant, no one’s come forward to buy it, and the county is not gonna renovate it, it would just be too costly, and that is really not the county’s role,” said Suzy Rook, communications coordinator for Rice County.

The property went up for auction back in October but received zero bids.

The county is now looking for proposals to either purchase the building or move it6 elsewhere.

In the event that the house receives no proposals, the county will meet to further discuss the future of the property, which would likely include the demolition of the building.

That is a process that could begin as early as Tuesday of next week.

“The county would love for somebody to come in and take possession of this building, and move it. This is a piece of Minnesota’s history. How important of a piece of history? It’s impossible to say. But it is a piece of history, it’s an interesting representation of mid 19th century architecture, and it would be a shame to lose it,” Rook said.

Interested parties have until 4 p.m. Friday to place their bids. That can be done either by emailing danderson@co.rice.mn.us or by mailing Rice County Property Tax & Elections Director, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, MN 55021.

