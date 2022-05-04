Your Photos
Hundreds in Minneapolis protest possible overturn of Roe

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - About 500 people gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Some carried signs, one which read “My body, my choice.”

If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, abortions in Minnesota would remain legal for now under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling which effectively established a right to an abortion under the state constitution.

That has some concerned that Minnesota would become a destination for abortion services for women from other states.

