Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida Congresswoman fights to pass the Equality Act amid slew of restrictive bills
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL (Gray DC) - When Becky Richmond and her wife moved to Florida in 2017 - they were hopeful about their future.

“We moved here for the same reason a lot of people move here,’ said Richmond. “It’s warm, cheaper cost of living, it’s beautiful. But there’s also a huge, huge LGBTQ+ community. And it’s one of the things that we love most about it is that presence here.”

But that warm welcome has worn off.

“Unfortunately there is legislation that’s targeting trans kids, LGBTQ families, and we don’t want that for our children,” said Richmond, “We don’t want that for us.”

Becky says she and her wife plan on moving out of Florida this summer.

“I know that it’s better elsewhere, and I know that I don’t necessarily have to fight, but I want to. But also, I just I don’t want to feel unsafe,” said Richmond.

Here in Washington, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) is fighting to keep families like Becky’s in the sunshine state- but knows it’s an uphill battle.

“In Florida we do not have a human rights law, an equality act that bars discrimination’ said Castor.

That’s why castor co-sponsored the Equality Act that passed the house last year.

It protects people from discrimination based off sex, sexual orientation, gender identity in employment, housing, education and federally funded programs. But not everyone is on board.

“You don’t need to protect the rights of some by eliminating the rights of others - and that’s precisely what the equality act does” said Sarah Perry.

Perry, of the Heritage Foundation believes the bill would make those with traditional views of marriage acquiesce to the changing times.

The bill has yet to move in the senate - Perry says it likely has to do with the upcoming midterms.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Right-hander earns honor for second time in her career.
Ward named NSIC Pitcher of the Year
The Federal Aviation Administration was at Mankato Regional Airport on Wednesday to access the...
City of Mankato and North Star Aviation’s emergency plan in full effect on Tuesday night
Bend of the River
Fall Music Event Coming to Mankato
Director of Public Works for the City of Mankato Jeff Johnson provides an update on the plane...
FAA arrives to begin Mankato plane crash investigation
Director of Public Works for the City of Mankato Jeff Johnson provides an update on the plane...
FAA arrives to begin Mankato plane crash investigation