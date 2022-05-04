Increase in showers, thunderstorms heading into Mother’s Day Weekend

Following sunshine and mild temperatures Tuesday, cloudy skies will gradually return to the area throughout Wednesday ahead of showers and thunderstorms returning as early as Thursday evening.

Today may start off on the clear and sunny side but by this afternoon we will see cloudy skies blanket the area. Despite the increase in cloudy skies, conditions should stay dry throughout the day and night tonight. Temperatures will remain mild in the low 60s by this afternoon as winds stay relatively light up to 15 mph.

Tomorrow clouds will remain in the area ahead of showers returning by the late evening hours. Temperatures will continue to be mild in the low 60s throughout the afternoon tomorrow. Showers are possible after 5 pm tomorrow, staying spotty and scattered across portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Showers may continue into Friday morning before becoming scattered across the area throughout Friday afternoon. Accumulation totals should remain under half an inch for the area.

Mother’s Day Weekend is looking to be a mix of sunshine and stormy weather. Saturday will be the better of the two days as we are looking at partly cloudy skies to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will return late Saturday night into Sunday morning and linger throughout the day on Sunday. It may be best to move those Mother’s Day plans to Saturday or indoors for Sunday.

Throughout this weekend the weather pattern above our heads, not here at the surface, will form what is called an Omega Block. This will create average to just above average temperatures for portions of the Midwest throughout next week as two low pressures, one over the west coast and one over the east coast, sandwich a high pressure over the Midwest. The two low pressures block the high pressure from moving east, which prevents the general weather pattern from moving eastward until one of the low pressures fizzles out or moves.

Due to this setup, next week we will see a decent warm-up as temperatures are expected to hover near to just above average with highs in the low to mid-70s with a mix of sunshine, showers, and thunderstorms.

