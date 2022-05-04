Your Photos
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 15, to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death. Chauvin was convicted earlier of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The white former officer admitted he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death in May 2020.

Judge Paul Magnuson deferred accepting the agreement pending a presentence investigation.

He said in an order Wednesday that the report is complete, but did not set a sentencing date.

