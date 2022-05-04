FAA will visit Mankato today after airport crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The FAA will be in Mankato today after authorities respond to a plane crash at the Mankato Regional Airport last night.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, was attempting to land the plane shortly before 8 p.m.

The pilot of the plane was reportedly injured, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the crash happened upon landing.

“We were able to get those staff out here very quickly and put our emergency action plan into place. We were able to contact the FAA and NTSB and other folks that we need to to get engaged into this investigation and get everything wrapped up in a little over an hour.,” said Jeff Johnson, director of public works for the city of Mankato.

While the Mankato airport was closed, planes landed at surrounding airports including New Ulm and Waseca.

