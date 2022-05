MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Highway 19 has closed due to surface water erosion.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed access to Hwy 19 from Henderson to Hwy 169 yesterday.

Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 169 and Hwy 93.

The highway is expected to be closed for around two weeks for repairs to be completed.

