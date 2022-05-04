Your Photos
SCC graduation commencement to be held at MSU

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College hosts its Graduation Commencement Ceremony next week.

The ceremony will take place May 12 on the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus at the Taylor Center in Bresnan Arena.

The ceremony will include graduates from South Central College’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses completing their programs in the Fall 2021, Spring 2022 and Summer 2022 semesters.

573 students are set to earn their degrees at the graduation ceremony.

This year’s Keynote Speaker will be Bukata Hayes who previously served for 15 years as the Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.

