VINE to offer free arthritis program this summer

FILE - VINE is offering a free five-week program for those suffering from arthritis this summer beginning May 16(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE is providing a new resource for those who suffer from Arthritis, this summer.

According to a new resource In the United States, more than 54 million people, have arthritis.

VINE is offering a free five-week program for those suffering from arthritis this summer beginning May 16.

The Arthritis Foundation Certified program, offered by since 2019, helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis.

Participants will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 am at the VINE Adult Community Center with Jen Wunderlich, VINE’s Health and Fitness Center Manager.

Those interested in signing up for Walk with Ease must be capable of standing on their feet for 10 minutes or more without pain.

More information about the program can be found online at vinevolunteers.com or by calling (507) 386-5588.

