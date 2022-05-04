Ward named NSIC Pitcher of the Year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -MSU senior pitcher Mackenzie Ward continues to pile up the accolades in her collegiate career.

Ward is the NSIC Pitcher of the Year for the second time in her career after receiving the honor this past season as well.

The right-hander is putting up dominant numbers this year with a 27-3 record which includes 13 shutouts and is backed by an earned run average under 0.70. The low ERA is paired with almost 300 strikeouts this season and opposing batters are hitting just .145 against Ward.

Ward is just the second Maverick to earn the NSIC Pitcher of the Year honor. Coley Ries won the award three times during her impressive career with MSU.

Ward not the only MSU softball player taking home an conference honor. Cheyenne Behrends is the NSIC Freshman of the Year after starting all but three games for the Mavs this season.

She’s hitting .352 with 36 RBI’s and four home runs.

MSU takes the field for the NSIC postseason tournament on Thursday in Rochester.

