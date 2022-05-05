Abortions in Minnesota by the numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Across all of its facilities, Minnesota performed 9,108 abortions in 2020, which is 800 fewer than in 2019.

Their reports get released annually; the 2021 report will be released this July.

One problem the state will now face: taking larger numbers of patients seeking abortions from other states.

A reversal on Roe v. Wade would most likely lead to abortions becoming illegal in all four of Minnesota’s border states: Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

In Wisconsin, there were 6,408 abortions in 2020. Iowa had 4,058, and North Dakota had 1,171 performed that same year. South Dakota was by far the lowest, with 125, but that was mostly due to the pandemic restricting travel of their lone abortion doctor.

If those numbers stay flat, the state of Minnesota could be dealing with double the demand in abortions, a number that has halved in the state since 1990. The state performed abortions on 152 patients from South Dakota and another 548 from Wisconsin in 2020

In Minnesota, the age demographic where most abortions took place was 20-29 years old. More than half (56%) of the state’s abortions were performed on this age demographic. Over 80% of all abortions happened to women who were not married at the time of their pregnancy.

One of the major concerns raised during the abortion debate is centered around late-term abortions, but 89% of the abortions in Minnesota happened in the first trimester of pregnancy.

The main reasons for induced abortions, according to those who got them were: the woman does not want children, economic reasons and then emotional/physical health decisions, in that order.

Less than 1% of abortions were due to a pregnancy caused by rape.

