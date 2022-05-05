Beers, Brats & Bourbon to be held in hybrid format

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) will host their annual Beer, Brats & Bourbon (BBB) event, presented by United Prairie Bank, in a hybrid format on Thursday, June 23.

To host attendees near and far, FOCP shifted to a hybrid format over the course of the pandemic.

In person attendees can enjoy select craft beers, bourbon tastings, grilled fare, yard games and live music.

Those participating remotely can enjoy block parties.

Whether attending in person or remote all will have access to the silent auction which goes towards solving youth hunger.

For details about tickets, visit the FOCP website.

