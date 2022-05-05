Corn planting rate slowest since 2013
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to reports from the USDA as of May 1, 14% of the nations corn crop has been planted this year.
Average for this time of year is 33% and last year was 42%.
This year’s pace is the slowest since 2013.
Minnesota reportedly is at 0% planted for corn across the state which is 28% behind where Minnesota is normally.
The country is also behind on Soybean planting, the USDA estimated that 8% of soybeans have been planted.
Minnesota is behind by 9% soybean planting than the average.
