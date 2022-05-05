Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Deputies: 2 men drive body to hospital in attempt to hide marijuana grow operation

Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a...
Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a hospital while attempting to hide a marijuana grow operation.(Western Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Police in West Virginia are investigating an unusual situation where they say a man died at a home but was dumped at a hospital by two men trying to conceal a marijuana grow operation.

WSAZ reports Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies were notified on Tuesday of a body, later identified as Eric Williams, that was found at St. Mary’s Medical Center wrapped in a carpet.

Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are accused of dumping Williams’ body at the medical center, according to the sheriff’s office. The two were questioned about the body and after changing their stories they eventually told officers Williams died at home.

According to the criminal complaint, when authorities asked why they didn’t call 911 in the beginning, Daniel told them there was marijuana growth inside the house.

The sheriff’s office said Williams’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, which determined the cause of death was likely a heroin/fentanyl overdose.

Officers said Daniel and Fitzsimmons are facing charges of concealment of a dead body and they may end up facing further charges in connection with the marijuana grow operation

Currently, both men are being held in the Western Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

To give 3-year-old Leone Hernandez courage as he battles leukemia, he and his parents wear...
Boy with cancer empowered by family’s superhero costumes
A Texas family is using superhero costumes to give their 3-year-old courage in his battle...
Boy, 3, and his family wear superhero costumes for strength against cancer
About four months after getting solar panels installed, Austin Nathaniel says two of them...
Man warns others after solar panels almost burn his house down
Experts say cases like this one are incredibly rare, occuring in about 1 in every 10,000...
Solar panels on Texas home catch fire, nearly burn house down
Heavy fighting continued at a steel mill in Mariupol, the last stronghold of Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Explosions rip through 'last stronghold' of resistance in Mariupol