The Hubbell House Announces Reopening Date

The Hubbell House
The Hubbell House(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10.

The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.

The Pappas family owned it for 75 years, until January, when Powers Ventures bought it. It has been closed for the last few months to allow for renovations.

“We’re not touching anything. We’re leaving everything on the walls the way it was. That’s part of the historic aspect of it and I think it’s critical that we protect,” Joe Powers told KTTC in January.

According to The Hubbell House Facebook post, the hours of the restaurant will be: Tues.-Thurs. 3:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant said reservations are highly recommended. They are accepted by calling 507-635-2331. Takeout is not offered yet, and there will be a new menu.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

