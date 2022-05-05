Your Photos
Mangulis stepping up for Cougars

Mankato East's ace getting the job done in the circle and batter's box.
By Rob Clark
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Mankato East softball team is in the middle of a successful season thanks in part to the play of senior pitcher Madi Mangulis who’s our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

Mangulis getting the job done in the circle as the team’s ace this season and commands the strike zone with a nice arsenal of pitches.

“My main goal is to get ahead with the first pitch and eventually go with the rise ball and end with my strikeout pitch which is a change-up,” said Mangulis, Prep Athlete of the Week.

The right-hander’s come up with plenty of big-time strikeouts throughout her high school career, bringing a calming presence to the circle.

“She’s such a bulldog, she knows how to get ahead and when she gets behind, she can come back, mixes speeds. Throws both sides of the plate nicely. Younger, she would get excited maybe lose some things a bit, but you can see the veteran she’s become,” said Joe Madson, Mankato East head coach.

Mangulis also doing plenty of damage with her bat in the middle of the Cougars’ lineup this season.

The senior’s timely hitting helps her out offensively, and Mangulis will head to a Division I softball program at the next level, taking the field for the University of South Dakota.

The senior’s game-changing ability in the batters box and circle is why Madi Mangulis is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

