MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East Cougars played host to Maple Grove Wednesday afternoon.

The Cougars would go on to win a one-run ball game 3-2.

It was a big win for Mankato East over the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A.

Madison Mangulis pitches a complete game, with 9 strikeouts.

Mankato East turns around and plays Owatonna Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.