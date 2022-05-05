Your Photos
Mankato man arrested, charged with drug possession

A Mankato man was arrested and charged with drug possession and sales.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man was arrested and charged with drug possession and sales.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said it executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a storage locker in rural Kasota. There, agents located 1,064 counterfeit 30 mg Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, which is commonly referred to as “Mbox 30 pills.”

The locker was currently being rented by 36-year-old Geramy Durrell Hopson of Mankato.

Hopson was a suspect in the MRVDTF investigation that resulted in four search warrants being executed in University Mobile Home Park in Mankato last Wednesday.

During that operation, agents seized 450 Mbox 30 pills, eight grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and several thousand dollars. Hopson was arrested last Wednesday and bailed out of jail Monday on the charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.

RELATED: Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust

One of the conditions of Hopson’s release was that he would be subjected to GPS monitoring. The GPS data showed that Hopson visited his storage locker on Tuesday.

Hopson was located after Wednesday’s warrant and arrested. He is currently being held in the Blue Earth County Jail and is being charged with first-degree controlled substance sales and first-degree controlled substance possession.

Even though Wednesday’s seizure occurred in Le Sueur County, Hopson was taken to Blue Earth County Jail because the search warrant was part of the same ongoing investigation that began in the city of Mankato.

The MRVDTF was assisted by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

