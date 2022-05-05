Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System installs metal detectors at Mankato campus

In an ongoing attempt to strengthen security at the Mayo Clinic Health Center in Mankato, the hospital has installed metal detectors at its busiest entrances.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Detectors have been installed at both the emergency and specialty clinic entrances.

“We’re always looking for things to improve. Nothing has happened on our campus. This is more of a, as you know, violence in healthcare is an ongoing issue and concern, and this is one of our ways to prevent some of that from happening on our campuses and again, just keep everybody safe,” said Erik Odegard, head security manager at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato,

The detectors were installed last week, and are currently the only planned security change.

Hospital officials said that they are actively monitoring the success of the machines and are always looking for ways to both implement new measures and improve existing ones.

“It’s caused some congestion at times, it’s a new process. And, so, as our staff gets used to it that process, it will be more effective and more efficient. But as of right now, I mean, we’re running really efficient and we’re extremely happy with the way our visitors and our patients and our staff are cooperating and going through the system and being very mindful of what we’re trying to do which is keep everyone safe,” Odegard said.

The hospital said that checks are very basic, with a failed detector test resulting in a visual check and a request to leave any problematic items in their vehicle.

“If they don’t need it, don’t bring it. Just be mindful of the things that they are bringing into our campuses, making sure that we are being as safe as possible with everything that’s happening,” said Odegard.

The checks will be bypassed in emergency situations.

