Much warmer weather ahead

80s are possible next week
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 13221
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
After a couple days of springlike weather, we are going to skip straight to summer. Much, much warmer temperatures are in the forecast as we head into the weekend and especially next week. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Friday; low 70s on Saturday. After a slightly cooler day on Sunday, high temps will soar into the upper 70s to 80s next week.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs will reach the upper mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some clearing late. Lows will drop into the mid 40s by daybreak Friday .

The system to our south that brought clouds and showers today will move out rather quickly tomorrow morning. Friday will start with a few clouds then quickly become mostly sunny with high temps climbing into the upper 60s by late afternoon. Saturday will be even better with plenty of sunshine, just a light breeze and highs in the low 70s.

As we head into next week, we will be entering a much warmer and more active weather pattern. We will start on the cool side Sunday with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and considerably warmer, with a chance of scattered severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our longer range models are hinting that it could get even warmer by Wednesday. Mid to upper 80s are possible. The weather team will be monitoring the warmer temperatures and the chance for severe storms next week. Stay with us for the very latest, we will keep the updates coming.

