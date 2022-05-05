Registration opens for annual Bookin’ on Belgrade

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Annual Bookin’ on Belgrade is coming to North Mankato on May 21.

The eighth annual 5K Family Run and Walk is a friendly opportunity to get up and get moving in lower North Mankato.

Registration is open until the day of the event, but anyone who registers before May 8 will be eligible to receive a free t-shirt.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. on May 21 at the North Mankato Taylor Library. They say you don’t have to run fast, you just have to go.

“It is just a nice opportunity to get out in lower North Mankato. We are hoping for nice weather, and we love to have something people can look forward to every year,” said Hallie Uhrich, assistant director at North Mankato Taylor Library.

The Annual Bookin’ on Belgrade is sponsored by the Business on Belgrade Association.

For more information, visit the Bookin’ on Belgrade Facebook event or click here to register.

