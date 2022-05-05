Spring has sprung, temperatures are on the rise!

Following a colder than average April and spring, we may finally see spring-like, above-average, temperatures move into the area over this next week.

Temperatures have been hovering in the 40s and 50s for a majority of this spring, but that is soon to change with near-normal to just above normal temperatures expected in the area by this weekend and next week.

Today we will remain below average despite highs expected to hover in the low 60s by this afternoon. Showers today will mainly occur in the morning hours, but some areas closer to the Iowa/ Minnesota border may continue to see spotty showers and sprinkles throughout the afternoon and evening hours as skies stay mostly cloudy across the area. Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning before temperatures jump into the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon and the low 70s by Saturday afternoon.

An omega block is setting up above our heads in the upper atmosphere, this is when two low-pressure systems form on the east and west coast, sandwiching a high pressure in the middle, typically over the midwest. This particular setup typically brings in average to above-average temperatures to areas under the high-pressure system, which includes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Omega Block will continue to stick around until the low pressure over the east coast dissipates or moves farther off the coast and into the Atlantic.

Temperatures are already showing signs of rising as we have seen more days in the 60s than the 50s throughout this week with 70s and possibly low 80s on the way by next week.

As this pattern sets up, we are also looking at some inclement weather with showers, thunderstorms, and severe weather possible early next week. Showers will start off spotty before becoming heavier with thunderstorms embedded in them throughout Mother’s Day Weekend and into early next week.

We are closely watching Monday’s and Tuesday’s storms as there is a chance to see some strong to severe storms possible due to the rise in temperatures coming and moisture moving into the area. This added moisture will not only help fuel thunderstorms in the area but could also make it feel warm and humid outside.

Temperatures may rise into the low 80s by the middle of next week with a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage as showers and thunderstorms move out of the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There are minimal shower and thunderstorm chances after Tuesday night next week with highs hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.