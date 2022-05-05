St. Clair’s Oberle receives Golden Apple Award

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Janelle Oberle, a kindergarten teacher at St. Clair Public Schools.

“I love to watch the little ones when they accomplish something. Their eyes light up, their hearts fill full and they feel so proud of themselves and successful, so that means the most,” Oberle said.

Oberle has taught Kindergarten for 15 years and she loves catching the students right as they start their education, instilling in them the tools they need to reach their full potential.

“I try to encourage them to do their best every day, be proud of the work they turn in, and try on their own to be independent and not only rely on my help, but I do support. I just encourage them to do their own,” Oberle said.

Oberle says the Golden Apple Award signifies people still appreciate the work educators do day-in-and-day-out.

“It feels amazing. We have our ups and downs, of course, like anybody and just to know that there are people out there that know that teaching is still a really great skill and a great art and we try our best to keep our kids happy and learning and instill that love of learning in them that can last a lifetime,” Oberle said.

Visit KEYC.com/Community to nominate a deserving educator for the Golden Apple Award.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.