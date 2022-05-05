Your Photos
St. Paul mayor names interim police chief

Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison was named new interim police chief after Todd Axtell steps down on June 1.(City of St. Paul website)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The mayor of St. Paul has picked a new interim police chief.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday that Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison will take over as interim chief after Todd Axtell steps down on June 1.

Former Mayor Chris Coleman appointed Axtell, who has clashed with Carter over department funding and officer salaries.

Axtell announced in October he wouldn’t seek reappointment to another six-year term.

Carter said he hopes to name a new chief by late summer or early fall.

Ellison has worked for the police department since 2000.

