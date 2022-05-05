Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch

FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15, 2022.
FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15, 2022.(Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.

A judge in Fiji earlier in the week permitted U.S. authorities to seize the yacht Amadea — worth $325 million — but also put his order temporarily on hold while defense lawyers mounted a challenge.

The Justice Department said authorities in Fiji, acting at the request of the United States, have now served a search warrant freezing the yacht, which had earlier been prevented from leaving the South Pacific nation.

American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018 and has faced further censure from Canada, Europe, Britain and other nations after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kerimov made a fortune investing in Russian gold producer Polyus, with Forbes magazine putting his net worth at $14.5 billion.

Defense lawyers had claimed the yacht actually belonged to another Russian oligarch.

In an application in support of the search warrant, an FBI agent wrote that there was probable cause to believe that Kerimov had owned the Amadea since 2021. The vessel, which is flagged in the Cayman Islands, had turned off its automated information system on Feb. 24, which is the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The Justice Department said the seizure was coordinated by its KleptoCapture task force, which was created in March to seize assets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. In April, the Justice Department seized a 254-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the latest seizure “should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime.”

The Justice Department said the yacht is now in Lautoka, Fiji.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

FILE - In this July 13, 2021 photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading...
Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago
Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to...
Former police officer gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
‘This is really exciting!’: 3 couples welcome twins at same hospital within hours
U.S. Army / Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery
WWII soldier from Minnesota laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
77 years after his death in WWII, a Minn. soldier is buried in Washington