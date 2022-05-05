Your Photos
WWII soldier from Minnesota laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (KEYC) — The remains of a Minnesota soldier killed during World War II were interred at Arlington National Cemetery Thursday morning.

Army Air Forces Capt. Nando A. Cavalieri of Eveleth died in 1945 when his bomber was struck down during action in Berlin.

Cavalieri’s plane was one of 21 bombers lost during that mission.

German forces reportedly recovered his body and ID tags after the crash and buried him in Germany.

After the war, the military recovered all the American remains buried there but was unable to identify Cavalieri.

But in June 2018, his remains were sent to a laboratory in Nebraska. Using DNA and other research, Cavalieri was accounted for last July.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

