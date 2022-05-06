Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation.

Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area.

A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday that resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Madeline Marie Young, of Owatonna, and 35-year-old Marcos Darrel Brito, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Authorities report that deputies located methamphetamine inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. Agents then obtained a search warrant for the passenger car and seized five heat-sealed bags that contained approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, 323 assorted prescription pills, including Oxycodone and Adderall, and a small amount of Fentanyl from the vehicle.

Young and Brito were booked into the Mower County Jail. Young is charged with DWI and first-degree drug possession. Brito was charged with first-degree drug possession. Bail has been set at $500,000 each.

Thursday afternoon, another search warrant was obtained by agents for a residence in the city of Austin. During the execution of the warrant, CRDVOTF agents located an additional 204 grams of methamphetamine.

Lori Beth Luna, 31, was arrested at the residence and booked into the Mower County Jail. She is facing first-degree controlled substance charges. Her bail has been set at $500,000.

The CRDVOTF seized nearly 2,500 grams of methamphetamine between the two incidents.

The Cannon River Drug Task Force and South East Minnesota Violent Crime Team were assisted by personnel from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department and South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

