Authorities release new details on search for missing Mankato woman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The search continues for a missing Mankato woman.

30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol reportedly went missing on April 25.

Mankato Department of Public Safety said she was last seen by family leaving their apartment complex on Hilltop Lane around 7 p.m.

Less than two hours later, Chuol was spotted on surveillance footage outside Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.

Police have uncovered new details from Chuol’s cell phone and financial records that are filling in the gaps of what happened that night.

They show Chuol took several trips using a rideshare app.

She traveled from the family’s apartment complex to Lion’s Lake in Mankato, then to Lake Street in North Mankato by Spring Lake Park. She was finally picked up from a nearby Speedway and taken to Eagle Lake.

“We interviewed the Uber drivers, and that particular driver that brought her out to Eagle Lake said that she was actually looking for Eagle Lake, the lake itself, not the town,” explained Chris Baukol, commander of strategic response for the Mankato Department of Public Safety. “The driver didn’t know where the access was, and she had then said, according to him, just drop me off at the Casey’s.”

Officials said Chuol never entered the store.

Unreleased surveillance footage shows her walking around the parking lot before taking off on foot toward Highway 14.

Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, in Mankato, Minn. She was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. Chuol is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 911 or (507) 387-8744. (Facebook/Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office)

“You can see an image that appears to go up onto Highway 14, and it appears to cross over, and it’s difficult to say with 100% certainty that it’s her, but we certainly believe that it is based on the timing and everything,” Baukol described. “Her phone ends up going offline or off, and that happens approximately an hour later.”

Chuol’s phone last pinged off a tower in Madison Lake that’s pointed southwest. It’s in the direction of the body of water where authorities continue their search.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Financial records also show a transaction at Rush Liquor earlier that night, but it’s unknown if Chuol consumed any alcohol or what her state of mind was at the time of her disappearance.

Her family says she was struggling with her mental health.

“I don’t know what was going on with her,” Chuol’s sister, Ny, stated. “She just kind of secluded herself, stopped talking to her friends, stopped checking in with her friends, and she’s very social.”

It’s been almost two weeks since her disappearance, but Chuol’s family is holding onto hope.

“I know that she didn’t just vanish,” Ny added. “She’s out there. If anyone knows anything, even if it’s the smallest thing, please say something. She cannot be forgotten.”

Chuol is a Black woman, about 5′ 9″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8744.

A CodeRED public notification message was sent to residents in the Eagle Lake area Friday that encouraged residents to check their properties and outbuildings.

