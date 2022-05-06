Your Photos
Crystal Valley hires Ben Buie as VP of Grain

Crystal Valley has welcomed Ben Buie as its new Vice President of Grain.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - – Crystal Valley has welcomed Ben Buie as Crystal Valley’s Vice President of Grain.

He brings over 26 years of experience in grain.

Prior to joining Crystal Valley, Buie was a Grain Merchandiser at New Cooperative in Fort Dodge, IA. From 2018 until recently, he was Grain Team Leader for MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, IA.

In addition to his management experience, Buie worked as a Grain Merchandiser for J.D. Heiskell and a Sales Manager/Feed Ingredient Merchandiser for Garvey Processing.

“Since my first time stepping through the doors at Crystal Valley, I’ve felt the family-type atmosphere,” said Buie. “The more I learn about the company culture, the more excited I am to join the Crystal Valley team. I am ready to get to know the area and get to work!”

