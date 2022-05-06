Gov. Reynolds to wait before asking lawmakers to pass anti-abortion laws if Roe V. Wade overturned

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she wants to wait before asking state lawmakers to pass any new anti-abortion laws if Roe V. Wade is overturned, according to the Des Moines Register.

The governor addressed a crowd at a National Day of Prayer event in the state capitol on Thursday.

She said there are “a lot of things” already in the works regarding abortion at the statehouse, including a state supreme court case, and a proposed amendment to the Iowa constitution that would specify Iowans do not have the right to an abortion.

In order to pass the amendment, it would have to pass a public vote.

Reynolds said she’s hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to “undo its fatal mistake” regarding Roe V. Wade.

She also said, “let’s not rest until our morals and our society recognize that all human beings are precious, no matter how small.”

