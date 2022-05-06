Hearing underway for Iowa teen accused of killing high school Spanish teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KEYC) - A court hearing is underway today in southeast Iowa for one of the two teenagers accused of using a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher.

A judge at the Jefferson County courthouse in Fairfield, IA, is hearing a request to move the case of 16 year old Willard Miller, who has been charged as an adult, to juvenile court.

The second suspect charged in the case, Jeremy Goodale, 17, last week also asked a judge to move his case from adult to juvenile court.

Miller and Goodale are charged with first degree murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66, killed on November 2nd, 2021.

If a judge were to move one or both cases to juvenile court, it means the teens, even if convicted, could potentially be free when they turn 18.

