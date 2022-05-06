Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hearing underway for Iowa teen accused of killing high school Spanish teacher

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KEYC) - A court hearing is underway today in southeast Iowa for one of the two teenagers accused of using a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher.

A judge at the Jefferson County courthouse in Fairfield, IA, is hearing a request to move the case of 16 year old Willard Miller, who has been charged as an adult, to juvenile court.

The second suspect charged in the case, Jeremy Goodale, 17, last week also asked a judge to move his case from adult to juvenile court.

Miller and Goodale are charged with first degree murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66, killed on November 2nd, 2021.

If a judge were to move one or both cases to juvenile court, it means the teens, even if convicted, could potentially be free when they turn 18.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Special Olympics
Minnesota to host 2026 Special Olympics
A court hearing is underway today in southeast Iowa for one of the two teenagers accused of...
Hearing underway for Iowa teen accused of killing high school Spanish teacher
Mankato Dept. of Public Safety says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, used a Rideshare app and stopped...
Search continues for missing Mankato woman as new information released
James Blue was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving...
Man sentenced to prison in high-speed crash that killed 2