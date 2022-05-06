Your Photos
Hy-Vee announces another round of layoffs, 415 total positions eliminated

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) - Iowa-based Hy-Vee on Friday announced another round of layoffs.

Company officials confirmed that 57 positions were eliminated across corporate offices, including employees from IT, engineering, equipment, real estate and construction. These additional layoffs bring the total to more than 415 positions reduced.

The company said all of the employees involved in the latest round of layoffs were offered retail positions and will be provided with 30 days of pay and benefits.

“Today’s announcement, combined with other employee transitions that have occurred at our corporate offices in recent weeks, has reduced our corporate office staff by a total of more than 415 positions. These transitions have come in the form of employees transferring to leadership positions at retail, taking early retirement, or voluntarily leaving the company to seek other opportunities,” the company said in a release. “We feel confident that these changes will help us be better prepared for the potential economic difficulties to come.”

Last week, the company said it had asked 500 corporate employees to take retail positions. In March, it made a similar move, asking more than 100 employees to do the same.

The company said it is facing a series of economic obstacles, “from rising inflation and increasing fuel costs, to supply chain disruptions and more.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

