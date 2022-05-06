‘Kato Bells’ to ring each month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bells around Mankato and North Mankato have started ringing to show solidarity.

Starting Monday, the first Monday of each month will see bells ringing around the two cities at noon to signal that they come from a place of belonging.

The “Kato Bells” will be able to be heard coming from churches, historic buildings and anywhere else that wants to remind the community to be kind and compassionate.

The movement is organized by NicBluCares, which aims at bringing members of the greater Mankato community together.

”Just practice compassion. And what that looks like is checking in on your neighbor if you haven’t seen him outside. Bringing the paper up to their door. Just simple little things that you can do, thinking about others and coworkers. Anyone that might be in need,” said Lynn Waterbury of NicBluCares.

NicBlueCares encourages people to join in each month with bells of their own to show unity with the community.

