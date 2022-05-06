A little more spring, then straight to summer

After weeks of colder than average temperatures, it is finally starting to feel like spring. And tomorrow we’ll be just as nice as today. The springlike weather won’t last long, however. We are going to be thrust straight into summer next week as temperatures climb well into the 80s. In addition to the warmer temps, our weather pattern will become much more active, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible almost every day next week. A few strong to severe storms are possible late Monday into Monday night .

The rest of today will be mostly sunny with a light breeze and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. This evening will be clear and calm with temperatures slowly dropping into the mid 50s by midnight.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, a bit warmer and slightly breezier than Friday. Highs will climb into the low 70s with a south wind at about 10 to 20 mph. A few gusts to 25 mph will be possible by mid to late afternoon.

We are watching a system that will bring rain and scattered thunderstorms to far western Minnesota late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Sunday. The clouds and showers will keep our high temps in the low 60s on Sunday.

Next week will be warmer and more humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible almost every day. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s on Monday with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday and Monday night. Tuesday will be a bit cooler and then we’ll crank it up again on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some locations along and south of I-90 could be pushing 90 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms and above-average temperatures will continue through most of next week.

