Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

A little more spring, then straight to summer

80s and humid by next week
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After weeks of colder than average temperatures, it is finally starting to feel like spring. And tomorrow we’ll be just as nice as today. The springlike weather won’t last long, however. We are going to be thrust straight into summer next week as temperatures climb well into the 80s. In addition to the warmer temps, our weather pattern will become much more active, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible almost every day next week. A few strong to severe storms are possible late Monday into Monday night .

The rest of today will be mostly sunny with a light breeze and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. This evening will be clear and calm with temperatures slowly dropping into the mid 50s by midnight.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, a bit warmer and slightly breezier than Friday. Highs will climb into the low 70s with a south wind at about 10 to 20 mph. A few gusts to 25 mph will be possible by mid to late afternoon.

We are watching a system that will bring rain and scattered thunderstorms to far western Minnesota late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Sunday. The clouds and showers will keep our high temps in the low 60s on Sunday.

Next week will be warmer and more humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible almost every day. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s on Monday with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday and Monday night. Tuesday will be a bit cooler and then we’ll crank it up again on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some locations along and south of I-90 could be pushing 90 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms and above-average temperatures will continue through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Despite temperatures on the rise to above average throughout next week, unsettled weather moves...
Pleasant temperatures and unsettled weather next week
KEYC Weather
Much warmer weather ahead
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
Morning showers are expected in portions of the area before drying out with mostly cloudy skies...
Spring has sprung, temperatures are on the rise!