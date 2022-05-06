Mayo Clinic Health System breaks ground on hospital expansion project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is starting a new chapter in the Greater Mankato Area.

“Everything we do with Mayo, begins and ends with our patients. We really appreciate the trust that our communities have placed in our care,” president of Mayo Clinic Health System Prathibha Varkey said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $155 million expansion brought in members of the community, employees of Mayo Clinic Health System and other local dignitaries.

“So much to celebrate today as we really look forward to transforming community care locally and nationally as we continue to do the work together,” Varkey continued.

Former chief administrative officer at Immanuel St. Joseph’s Jerry Crest says that the pieces are finally falling into place after more than a decade.

“That 2016 vision that he had talked about has been further developed to the point that today we are celebrating the implementation of the largest component of the enhanced facility vision.”

The expansion will be built above the existing Emergency Department, Cancer Center and Specialty Clinic. It will add 121 hospital beds, which aligns with their three part improvement plan.

“Creating a modernized state of the art, technology driven facility that will enhance the experience of our patients, for their families as well as our staff,” regional vice president of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Minnesota region Dr. James Hebl stated.

Soon, the hospital will have a new and expanded Intensive Care Unit, Progressive Care Unit and Medical Surgical Unit among other amenities.

Lisa McConnell, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System calls it a game changer for providing the best patient care.

“More efficient care in a technologically advanced environment that is conducive to meeting their needs and the needs of everyone else who walks through those doors.”

Construction will begin almost immediately and the campus will be completed in early 2024.

