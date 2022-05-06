Minnesota Farm Bureau starts campaign for mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month in an effort to help break the stigma around mental health.

The Minnesota Farm Bureau is getting involved in the initiative by launching a mental health awareness campaign.

It started in April with the planning process and will go through the rest of the year.

Committee members will contribute personal stories, resources and other conversation starters to continue the discussion.

The Bureau says that it’s important to let farmers know that it is okay not to be okay.

“People that work in the agriculture sector are known for being strong and known for being resilient. It is hard to ask for help because we don’t want to ask for help, we don’t want to be a burden on anyone and that’s just our nature,” Promotion & Education Committee Chair at Minnesota Farm Bureau Amanda Cook said.

The initiative will be featured on Minnesota Farm Bureau social media channels and on their website as well.

